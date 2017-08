Home Illinois Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile Virus In So. Illinois August 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois Pinterest

Several mosquitoes tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Southern Illinois. The Egyptian Public Health Department reports, it has collected batches of mosquitoes that tested positive in White, Gallatin, and Saline Counties.

Common symptoms of the West Nile Virus, include fever, nausea, headache, and muscle aches.

Severe illness can occur, including meningitis and encephalitis.

