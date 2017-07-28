Home Indiana Evansville Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile Virus In Evansville July 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A sample group of mosquitoes, collected in the city of Evansville, tested positive for the West Nile Virus. The Vanderburgh County Health Department says this is the first positive test in the county this year.

On Sunday, July 30th, crews will be out fogging the area, where the West Nile activity has been found, weather permitting. If the fogging cannot be completed Sunday, crews will resume fogging on Monday, July 31st.

The spraying will be within an area bound by Covert Avenue, Vann Avenue, Pollack Avenue and South Boeke Road.

To help prevent mosquito bits, health department officials say limit time outdoors between dusk and dawn. Wear light colored clothing, pants, and long sleeves, when possible.

You should always use insect repellent and make sure your property is free of any standing water.

For more information, visit Vanderburgh County Health Department, or call 812-435-5667.

A map of where the fogging will be completed can be found below:

