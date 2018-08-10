Mosquito Spraying Scheduled For Several Evansville Areas

Crews with the Vanderburgh County Health Department are out fogging for mosquitoes Friday night. Spraying started at 8 p.m. in the areas of Fuquay Road, Newburgh Road, the Warrick County Line and Pollack Avenue.

They’re focusing on an area where significant mosquitoes and West Nile Virus has been reported.

Health officials are telling people to make sure their property is also free of any standing water where mosquitoes are likely to breed.

Fogging should wrap up at midnight.

