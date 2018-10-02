Mosquito Fogging Continues in Vanderburgh County

The Vanderburgh County Health Department is continuing to perform Adult Mosquito Control (adulticiding) in areas where significant mosquito and/or West Nile Virus activity has been found.

So far this season a total of six sample groups of mosquitoes from surveillance traps collected within Vanderburgh County have tested positive for West Nile Virus. Positive sample groups have been found in 77 of the 92 counties in Indiana.

Adulticiding operations will take place the evening of October 4th, weather permitting. Fogging will begin approximately at 8:00PM and conclude by 12:00AM.

The fogging will be within two areas:

Area #1 is bound by Covert Ave, Season’s Ridge Blvd, Pollack Ave, and S. Green River Rd.

Area #2 is bound by Pollack Ave, I-69, and S. Green River Road

If weather conditions prevent completion of the adulticiding on the designated date, fogging will resume on the next available day.

The Health Department is asking residents to:

Limit time outdoors between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active. Wear light colored clothing, pants, and long sleeves when possible.

Use insect repellant containing DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus. (Products containing DEET should not be used on infants aged <2 months of age and those containing Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus should not be used on infants under three years of age)

Make sure your property is free of any standing water, which could be breeding grounds for mosquitoes that carry the virus. Empty flowerpots, buckets, old tires, trash cans, and clogged gutters.

Keep the grass cut and landscaping trimmed as adult mosquitoes use overgrown areas as safe places to rest.

