Moseleyville Fire Department Hosts Pancake Breakfast

Due to the financial burden of running a small department, volunteer firefighters in Daviess County took to flipping pancakes.

The Moseleyville Fire Department hosted a pancake breakfast to bring in some money while also getting to know the community they serve.

The fire chief says the money raised will help maintain the equipment they already have and make upgrades.

Chief Scott Smith says, “What we’ll do with this money is we’ll take and buy some fire gear, medical supplies. Whatever we need to keep the firefighters safe and the community going.”

Firefighters also took the opportunity to educate the public about fire safety. The department gave away door prizes donated by local businesses.

