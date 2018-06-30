Home Kentucky Morton’s Gap Woman In Jail After Police Chase June 30th, 2018 John Werne Kentucky

A Morton’s Gap woman is in jail after leading police on a chase, according to sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies located 38-year-old April Corbitt driving a blue Jeep Liberty around Nortonville City Hall just before 2:00 Friday afternoon. They flashed emergency lights and Corbitt pulled over. She then drove away as deputies approached her vehicle. During the pursuit, deputies say Corbitt drove erratically, through stop signs, and through yards where struck a natural gas line, causing it to rupture. Additionally, deputies say she drove into the front end of a police cruiser. After losing control of her vehicle and coming to a stop, she was arrested.

Corbitt is lodged in the Hopkins County Jail on several charges, including fleeing or evading police, assaulting a police officer, criminal mischief charges, and wanton endangerment charges.

