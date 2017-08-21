Mortons Gap-Native Will Paraglide During Solar Eclipse

Talk about having a unique view for the Total Solar Eclipse. Mortons Gap-native, Trent Almon will be sky high, paragliding to view the eclipse. He made a 500 plus mile trip from his current residence of Tulsa, Oklahoma, to be back in his stomping grounds to witness the moments of darkness during the day.

Almon said his front row seat will likely be one of the best for the long waited event.

Trent Almon, born and raised in Morton’s Gap, said, “I remember learning about this in 1988, I was a little kid and I remember thinking, “‘I’m going to be an old man when that gets here so, here I am an old man getting ready to watch the eclipse, if there is a bunch of big puffy clouds I’m going up and I’m going to get above those puffy clouds, so I’m going to see that eclipse one way or the other.'”

According to EclipseWise.com, 1869, was the last time a Total Solar Eclipse could be viewed in Kentucky.

