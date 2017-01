Snow began falling overnight in the Tri-State. Some areas have already seen an inch of snow. Many places are expecting 1-to-3 inches by the time the snow stops falling today. At least one traffic accident has been reported that may be related to slippery roads. Many schools in the area decided to cancel classes today as a result of the weather.



