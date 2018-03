Home Indiana Evansville Morning Fire Breaks Out at Evansville Business March 28th, 2018 Shelby Coates Evansville

Investigators are looking for the cause of an early morning business fire in Evansville.

Crews were called to the 2800 block of Covert Avenue around 3:00 Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to neighboring businesses.

One business did suffer smoke and water damage.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

And no injuries were reported.

