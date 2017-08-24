Morning Brief: Selling Your Property

44News This Morning Goes Inside the Community with Attorney Bruse Loyd for 44Morning Brief.

We started the month discussing buying property and the best legal tips for that process. Now we are going to focus on selling your property.

Here are Mr. Loyd’s tips to keep you as legal as possible:

· Put all of the deal in writing

· Disclose, disclose, disclose

· Pay the money to have a professional inspect the property

· Avoid seller financing unless you are experienced at it

· Don’t do it alone – hire a real estate lawyer

