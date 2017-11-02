44News | Evansville, IN

Morning Brief: Preventing Identity Theft

November 2nd, 2017 44News This Morning

44News This Morning Goes Inside the Community for 44Morning Brief with Attorney Bruse Loyd from Houston, Texas.

This morning we are talking about protecting yourself from identity theft. Here are several suggestions from Loyd:

– Check our credit report on a regular basis.
– Keep your mail safe
– Pay close attention to your financial statements
– Shred documents with sensitive information
– Guard your social security number
– Change and strengthen your passwords

Shelby Coates

Executive Producer and Anchor for 44News This Morning.

