Morning Brief: Preventing Identity Theft

44News This Morning Goes Inside the Community for 44Morning Brief with Attorney Bruse Loyd from Houston, Texas.

This morning we are talking about protecting yourself from identity theft. Here are several suggestions from Loyd:

– Check our credit report on a regular basis.

– Keep your mail safe

– Pay close attention to your financial statements

– Shred documents with sensitive information

– Guard your social security number

– Change and strengthen your passwords

