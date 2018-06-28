Morning Brief: Legal Tips When Choosing to Cruise

In this weeks morning brief, Attorney Bruse Lloyd offered legal tips for when you choose to cruise.

When people book cruises, they focus on things such as food and drink costs. Bruse emphasizes that people need to be focusing on the fine print.

People who book cruises should keep in mind things such as knowing the laws of the countries you visit, what items you can and can’t bring to a country you’re visiting, and respecting other cultures in general.

