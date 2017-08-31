Morning Brief: “The Fair Labor Standards Act”

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community with Attorney Bruse Loyd for 44 Morning Brief.

With Monday being Labor Day, Loyd explains the holiday and the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The federal law was enacted nearly 80 years ago to protect the American worker.

In short, the act did the following:

– It introduced the 40 hour work week

– It established a national minimum wage

– It guaranteed “time and a half” for most wage earners

– It prohibited most employment of minors

