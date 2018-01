Every Thursday we go inside the community with Houston based attorney Bruse Loyd. It is a new year and Loyd says it’s a good time to check on life documents and make sure they’re up to date and in place. Loyd says the first thing you need to have is an up-to-date will. Check out his other legal tips in the video.

Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



