Morning Brief: Auto Accidents

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for 44News Morning Brief.

Just in time for summer vacation, attorney Bruse Loyd talks about things to keep in mind if you are involved in an auto accident.

Loyd says do not admit fault at the scene, file an accident report and report the accident to your insurance agent

Also, keep the following in mind when talking with your insurance agent:

– Ask your insurance agent about benefits available to you under your own policy

– Cooperate with your insurance company

– Never sign documents for the other driver or their insurance company

– Do not give a recorded or written statement to the other driver or their insurance company

