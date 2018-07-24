Morganfield’s Taner Fowler Comes Home to Coach

Known as one of the best athletes play for Union County High School, Taner Fowler is returning to her hometown of Morganfield to coach at her Alma mater. Fowler was named the new head softball coach Monday.

After graduating from UCHS in 2010, Fowler played softball for the University of Louisville. She was with Cardinals when they were ranked eighth in the nation. She recorded 29 home runs and was a third team All-American as a sophomore.

Fowler takes over the program for Nikki Conway, who led the team to 131 wins and 90 losses over seven seasons.







