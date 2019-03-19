Morganfield Police Investigating Shooting That Leaves 1 Injured

The Morganfield Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened around 11:30 Tuesday morning. Police say a man who has not yet been identified was shot in the leg in the 200 block of West Culver Street.

The man reportedly drove to his mother’s house in the 500 block of West McElroy where police say he was transported to Deaconess Hospital.

44News is told the victim was treated for his injuries and released.

Authorities say this investigation is ongoing.

Stay with 44News online and on-air as we continue to receive information on this story.

Comments

comments