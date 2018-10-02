44News | Evansville, IN

Morganfield Fire Chief Receives Recognition for Service

October 2nd, 2018 Kentucky

A Tri-State Fire Chief receives a big honor for serving his community for more than 40 years.

Chief Rick Millikan of the Morganfield Fire Department was nominated by his peers for the “Going Beyond The Call” contest.

There were thousands of entries across the country and Chief Millikan took the top prize.

As part of the honor, Lift Master will upgrade the state of the art commercial door operators, safety devices, and accessories at the fire station.

 

