Home Kentucky Morganfield Fire Chief Makes Top 10 in Nationwide Contest August 28th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Chief Rick Millikan of the Morganfield Fire Department is one of the finalists in a Going Beyond the Call contest.

The Going Beyond the Call contest recognizes firefighters for going the extra mile by not only protecting lives, but offering a kind smile, words of encouragement, or an extra garment for protection.

Chief Millikan has served Union County for more than 40 years in the fire and emergency services. Thousands of entries have been made nationwide, and Chief Millikan has made it into the top 10.

The winner of the contest will receive a state-of-the-art LiftMaster firehouse door system for their station.

The winner of the contest is based on the number of votes received, and voting is opened until September 16th.

Click here to cast your vote.

Comments

comments