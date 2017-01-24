Home Kentucky Morganfield Community Holds Candlelight Vigil Remembering Murder Victims January 24th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Kentucky Pinterest

The community comes together to remember two murder victims with a candlelight vigil.

The vigil was held at Bowman Chapel Church in Morganfield, just steps away from the home where George Black, and Caesarrae Rapier were gunned down Friday evening.

The organizer says she knew she needed to step up and help the families and the community begin the healing process.

“I can’t even put it into words,” said Nicole Long, Rapier’s cousin.”This is priceless cause you never know how much the community cares until you see stuff like this.”

George Black’s visitation will begin at 11 a.m Friday at Grace Fellowship Church in Morganfield. The funeral will be held at one.

Rapier’s services will begin at 1 p.m on Saturday at God of Prophecy Church in Sturgis.



