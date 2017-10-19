44News | Evansville, IN

Morgan Freeman Will Play Colin Powell In Upcoming Bio-Pic

October 19th, 2017 Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

Academy award-winner Morgan Freeman is set to play former Secretary of State Colin Powell in an upcoming film. The Bio-Pic entitled Powell will be centered on the Secretary of State 2003 speech to the United Nation, where he looks to gain support to remove Iraqi Dictator Saddam Hussein from power.

The film will also focus on his time in the Bush administration.

In 2009 Freeman starred in Invictus, where he portrayed South African Leader Nelson Mandela.

