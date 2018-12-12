Home Indiana Evansville More than 1,800 Socks Donated to Evansville Rescue Mission December 12th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Rescue Mission will keep many people warm this winter with the help of a large donation.

Sky Footwear donated 350 socks to the Evansville Rescue mission back in 2016 and that number raised this year by nearly 1,500 pairs. The company owner Keaton Hendricks is from Evansville and wanted to give back to the community that raised him.

Approximately 1,839 pairs of thermal boot socks were donated from his company’s “Give One, Get One” promotion. Every pair of socks purchased from Sky Footwear’s website in November was matched for this donation.

Along with food and clothing, socks are a key item the rescue mission needs.

Evansville Rescue Mission President and CEO Tracy Gorman says, “One of the biggest items homeless shelters need throughout the country are socks and a lot of time people don’t think about that, they, people go without them and we see a lot of that when individuals come to the rescue mission and so this is something that is going to help our residents and residents that will be coming to us throughout the cold months that are ahead.”

Gorman says the mission was down to just 50 pairs before this donation.

The socks will be given to residents as well as kids at the Youth Care Center.

