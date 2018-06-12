Home Indiana More Shows for Indiana State Fair Announced June 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A second wave of five of 17 concerts were announce today for the 2018 Indiana State Fair.

The shows that were announced today include:

Why Don’t We– Sunday, August 5th

Tyler Childers– Tuesday, August 7th

Randy Houser with special guest Nora Collins– Wednesday, August 8th

Kool & The Gang– Thursday, August 9th

Happy Together Tour– Monday, August 13th

Happy Together Tour features The Turtles, Chuck Negron, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, and Mark Lindsey

These concerts will be part of the Chevrolet Free Stage headline entertainment at the 2018 Indiana State Fair, which returns August 3rd through the 9th.

Tickets are available online for $8 at their website indianastatefair.com

Additional Chevrolet Free Stage shows will be announced soon.

