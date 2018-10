Home Indiana Newburgh More Parking Space Available in Downtown Newburgh October 22nd, 2018 Mitch Angle Newburgh

Drivers in downtown Newburgh will now be able to find a parking spot with ease.

17 new parking spaces make up the west end parking lot which officially opened on October 22nd.

The lot sits in the corner of West Main Street and State Route 662.

Town leaders and residents met on October 22nd to cut a ribbon in the new parking lot.

The new spaces were created by renovating the old recycling center into parking.

Comments

comments