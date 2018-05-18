Home Indiana Evansville More Details On The Train And Truck Collision In Huntingburg Yesterday May 18th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The driver of the truck that was hit by a train in Huntingburg yesterday is in stable condition.

Yesterday, James J Kluesner of Dubois County, aged 72, was traveling on County Road 400 West near Phoenix Drive.

Kluesner tried to drive over the tracks when his vehicle became blocked in by a railroad stop arm, both in front and behind his vehicle.

He then exited his vehicle in an attempt to physically move the stop arm in front of his vehicle, as he planned to drive through it and didn’t want to cause property damage.

Upon realizing the train was approaching, Kluesner attempted to drive his truck off the tracks. He was on the driver’s side steps of the truck when the train struck the passenger side of his vehicle.

Kluesner was thrown away from his vehicle and landed on the ground nearby. The train pushed the truck into the railroad arm, which caused part of the stop arm assembly to break off and fall onto Kluesner.

