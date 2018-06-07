Home Indiana More Counties are Eligible for Disaster Loans June 7th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana, Kentucky

More counties have been added by the U.S. Small Business Administration to the disaster declaration in Indiana. This is for businesses and residents affected by the sever weather and flooding that happened February 14th though March 4th earlier this year.

Businesses and private nonprofit organizations of any size may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace any damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery, and other business assets.

Loans up to $200,000 are offered to homeowners to repair or replace any damage done by the severe weather. Home owners with damaged personal property are eligible for loans up to $40,000.

Counties eligible for physical and economic injury loans are Vanderburgh and Spencer County.

Economic injury disaster loans are eligible for Dubois, Gibson, Perry, Posey County in Indiana. In Kentucky, the counties eligible are Daviess, Hancock, and Henderson.

In order to be considered for all forms of disaster relief, applicants can register online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

The deadline to submit applications for physical property damage is July 5th, 2019. The deadline for economic injury applications is February 5th, 2019

