More Affordable Housing Coming to Evansville

Two new housing development projects in Evansville means good new for affordable housing in the city.

As of November 15th, The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority approved $3 million in tax awards for these two projects.

The first development announced was Homes of Evansville II. 30 single family homes on vacant and abandoned lots and one 30 unit multifamily building in Evansville by HOPE of Evansville will be built. 20% of the units will serve those with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Awarded $1,200,000 in RHTCs and $500,000 from the Development Fund.

The second project announced is the rehabilitation and preservation of 30 existing affordable units and new construction of 30 multifamily units by Advantix Development Corporation. Awarded $1,000,000 in RHTCs and $500,000 from the Development Fund.

At today’s IHCDA Board of Directors Meeting, recommendations for the remaining 2018 RHTC Awards and the 2019 RHTC’s were presented.

