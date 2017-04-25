Home Indiana Evansville The Moratorium on The University Parkway Under Advisement April 25th, 2017 John Werne Evansville Pinterest

The Vanderburgh County Commissioner vote to take the moratorium on The University Parkway under advisement for 30 days, despite passing the moratorium in February.

Due to the installation of a sewer along the parkway during the next year, commissioners halted development along the parkway. The commissioners were asked to lift the moratorium, with concerns that it could affect those wanting to build in the area. However, Commissioner Bruce Ungethiem stated officials prefer to plan for development instead of letting it occur, saying “We just wanted to make sure that we did it in a planned fashion and not have somebody put some gas station right up on the corner of one of these intersections and then we have to come back and try to figure out how we can move that to get a turn lane in.”

The sewer is expected to be complete by April 2018. At that time, the moratorium would be lifted.

