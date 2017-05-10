Moped Driver Leads Daviess Co. Deputies on Pursuit

A moped driver is behind bars after leading Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase. It happened Wednesday just after 12:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Highway 144 in Owensboro.

Authorities say they tried to make a traffic stop, but Richard Hidenrite took off. Another deputy eventually stopped him and his passenger Shelly Daugherty. Deputies say they found meth and a meth pipe on scene.

Hidenrite faces several charges, including fleeing police, trafficking a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and operating on a suspended/revoked license.

Daugherty is charged with trafficking a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

