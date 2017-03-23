Home Indiana Evansville Moore Music Plans Expansion of Store with Acquisition of Opus 1 Music March 23rd, 2017 Amanda Decker Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Evansville-based Moore Music acquires Opus 1 Music and the building where Opus 1 Music is located.

Opus 1 Music has been in business for almost 40 years. This acquisition will expand Moore Music’s retail and warehouse space as well as the inventory and music lessons offered to Tri-State musicians.

Moore Music is located on Morgan Ave. in Evansville and offers musical equipment and lessons. Now the company will take over the Opus 1 Music space, so it can expand.

“The timing could not be more perfect. Moore Music needed more space and we were considering retirement. The acquisition ensures that the legacy of Opus 1 Music continues and our customers will be taken care of by a company with a sincere excitement about the music community,” said Cathy Buxton, owner of Opus 1 Music with her husband, Dr. John Buxton.

Opus 1 Music will continue operating at its current location as the acquisition is completed.

Once completed, the acquisition will make Moore Music the Tri-State’s largest locally owned music store.

