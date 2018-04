Home Kentucky Moonlite Named Best Barbecue Joint in Kentucky April 18th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

One Tri-State mainstay has made a pretty impressive list. Owensboro’s Moonlite Bar-B-Q is number one on Southern Living’s list of best barbecue joints in Kentucky.

The list is made up of places that, according to the magazine, have great food, are affordable, and atmosphere of family and togetherness.

Southern Living says Moonlite is part of the cultural fabric of Kentucky and represents an important element of tradition.

