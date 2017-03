Home Indiana Monthly Tornado Siren Testing to Begin Friday Afternoon in Jasper March 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The monthly tornado siren testing will take place Friday afternoon in Jasper. All 10 sirens in the city will be activated at 4 p.m. for the city sirens. At 6 p.m. the county sirens will be tested. The cable interrupter will also be tested for Jasper and Harrisburg.

Residents of the area should not be alarmed and, these sirens are just the monthly tests.

