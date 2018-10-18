Monsters Haunt Eastbrooke Drive!

You can’t have Halloween without haunted houses, right?

The scares, screams, and chainsaws chasing you…

Some of them cost a pretty penny to frighten you, but one of them will cost you a quick look in your pantry for some peas or green beans.

No matter what they tell you…don’t visit Eastbrooke Drive.

There’s definitely something wrong here.



So we’re “Nightmare on Eastbrooke”, and we are taking up canned goods for the Tri State Food Bank; 2 cans per entry. This is our 6th year doing it, and we’re getting more and more popular every year.

New this year, pull up to the house, but lock your doors, tune in to the listed radio station, and watch as the lights dance to the music!

But don’t go inside, or….

(Press play on the video to hear some real screams.)

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

