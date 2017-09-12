44News | Evansville, IN

Monster Jam to Perform at Evansville Ford Center

September 12th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

The most family-friendly, action-packed motor sport in the world will race into the Ford Center next April. Tickets for Monster Jam are now on pre-sale but will go sale to the general public September 19th.

The new season will bring motorsport fans to the edge of their seats with adrenaline-charged, high-flying, four-wheel excitement that is fun for the entire family.

The Evansville performances are set for April 21st and 22nd of 2018. To purchase Monster Jam tickets, click here.

