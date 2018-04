There will be a lot of horsepower, noise and enthusiastic fans at the Ford Center this weekend. Monster Jam will make a stop in Evansville. Its monster trucks and drivers will be performing stunts and other activities to keep fans happy. The shows are Saturday at 2:00 & 7:30 and Sunday at 2.

44News Anchor Tommy Mason spent the morning with some of the drivers.























Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments