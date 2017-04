The dirt is down, and the Ford Center gears up for a monstrous weekend of shows. Monster Jam invades this Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. There’s also an afternoon show on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Monster Jam features the most recognizable trucks in the world, including Grave Digger, Max-DTM, El Toro Loco, Monster Mutt, among others.

Monster Jam is celebrating 25 years of adrenaline-charged entertainment.

For more information, visit The Ford Center.

