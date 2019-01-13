Home Indiana Evansville Moms Demand Action Hopes to Bring Awareness About Gun Safety January 13th, 2019 Lindsay Neal Evansville, Indiana

A meeting was held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Evansville to discuss gun safety among youth. Moms Demand Action is a grassroots movement to promote gun sense while supporting the second amendment. They say their organization is about keeping people safe while also protecting their rights.

The organization was started in the wake of the Sandy Hook School Shooting and has now gained a national following. ” We talked a little bit about upcoming federal and state legislation because part of our work is to contact our elected officials and say you know we’re constituents and these are our concerns these are ways in which we disagree or support the things you’re proposing,” said Moms Demand Action Group Lead Gena Garrett.

Garret says one of the main topics that moms demand action will be focusing on is the H.R.8: Bipartisan Background Check Act of 2019 would require a Background check on every gun sale or transfer, with carefully defined exceptions for gifts to family members, hunting, target shooting and self-defense.

Federal law currently requires licensed gun dealers to conduct background checks on gun purchasers and transferees. Act H.R.8 would require unlicensed gun sellers to utilize this same system by requiring them to sell or transfer firearms only through licensed dealers.

Garret is not the only one who believes the message that moms demand action is sending will help the community act responsibly when it comes to gun safety.

” I think that sometimes people maybe they put too much faith in kids. I mean I think that it’s fine for people to have guns–that’s their right–but I just want them to be responsible gun owners. Keeping them locked up and keeping them away from the kids,” said Moms Demand Action Group Member Jill Smith.

Moms Demand Action is also available for men to join. Their next meeting is scheduled for February 10th at 5:30 in the Unitarian Universalist Church in Evansville.

