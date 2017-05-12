Home Indiana Evansville Mom Arrested on Drug Charges after Son Calls 911 May 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An Evansville woman is in jail after police received a call for help from her five-year-old son. Rebekah Fenwick faces several charges, including child neglect and possession of meth.

According to court records her son called 911 Thursday evening, and told dispatchers his mother was asleep and he could not waker her up.

When police arrived, they say they found Fenwick asleep with drug paraphernalia next to her. She later admitted to using meth.

She also said, her husband was supposed to be watching the child, but he was not around.

Fenwick’s mother, Delores Taylor was cleared by CPS to take the child. Taylor already has Fenwick’s two other children.

Rebekah Fenwick is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

