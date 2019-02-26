Model Train Show Rolls Into Evansville Saturday

The Evansville Train Show Club is sponsoring a model train show this Saturday. Club president John Gottcen joins 44morning

Gottecent explained that a train show is a kind of flea market for train items. Dealers set up tables offering everything from real railroad items to model train sets to individual engines and cars, and even parts and accessories, in all scales and sizes. Customers who visit the dealers are invited to buy, trade, or even sell to them.

The show is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Gymnasium behind St. Paul’s United Church of Christ at 2227 West Michigan Street.

Admission is $3 for adults, with kids 12 and under accompanied by an adult admitted free.

