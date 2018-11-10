Model Train On Display At Willard Library

All aboard everybody, The Loco Model Railroad Club unveiled its model train display in Evansville this weekend.

This event was held at Willard Library in the Browning Gallery. They had several different layouts including displays made with Legos and wooden trains. Train lovers of all ages really made the event even more enjoyable for the people who put it together.

Vernon Shaw explained us, “Kids are what make this show. I don’t know what we would do without them. And we have kids of all ages! All the way to ninety! People who remembers what it was like to be with model railroads.”

If you missed the train displays, this afternoon, they will be on display thorugh the weekend at Willard Library.

Hours of Operation:

Saturday November 10 from 10:00am-5:00pm

Sunday November 11 from 1:00pm – 4:00pm

Where:

Willard Library, 21 N First Ave, Evansville, IN 47710, USA

