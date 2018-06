An early morning fire destroys a mobile home in Wayne County.

On Wayne County Road 1700 E just off Airport Road this morning a fire began around 5:30 A.M. It was reported that Fairfield rural firefighters responded to the call at the home of Michelle Rush. Firefighters say the flames had fully engulfed the home, but occupants were able to escape unharmed.

The cause of the fire is currently still under investigation.

Comments

comments