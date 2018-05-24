Mobile Advertising Campaign Strives For Construction Zone Safety

Drivers are often warned to slow down in construction zones for the safety of the workers.

A new study shows that drivers are injured or killed more often than construction workers in work zones.

A national company is using mobile technology to keep both work crews and drivers safe.

Brian Turmail of the Associated General Contractors of America says, “These work zone fatalities are simply unacceptable. Hundreds of people lose their lives along highways just like this one.”

77% of Indiana contractors reported motor vehicles crashing into their work zones last year. This is over 20 points higher than the national rate.

Regardless of the orange barrels and slower posted speed limits signs, the safety measures don’t seem to be enough to stop these accidents.

But the Associated General Contractors of America is trying to fix that problem with a mobile advertising campaign to remind people to be careful in construction zones.

These advertisements will especially be shown to those that pass through construction zones often. These ads are telling drivers to drive safe, put the phone down, and be alert.

Drivers won’t see the ads as soon as they drive through a work zone. They’ll appear the next time the driver visits a website or app with advertisements.

Turmoil explains, “Instead of trying to sell them something, we are using mobile advertising technology to save as many lives as possible.”

Summer traveling season starts Memorial Day weekend and luckily 1.5 million people have already seen these advertisements.

