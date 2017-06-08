Home Indiana MLB All-Star Denny McLain will be in Fort Branch Friday and Saturday June 8th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Indiana, Sports Pinterest

Before Denny McLain signs autographs this weekend at Fort Branch Elementary, the three-time Major League All-Star will be at the Fort Branch Youth Softball fields Friday to meet with young players and coaches.

The Fort Branch and Princeton youth softball leagues are hosting the former AL MVP and Cy Young Award winner Saturday at the Fort Branch Elementary gym.

Autographs are $20 each. Proceeds from the event go to the local softball leagues for repairs and renovations.

Nick Ruffolo speaks with McLain about why he’s here in the Tri-state. Watch the story here.

JoJo Gentry



