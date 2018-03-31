MLB Hit King at Victory Theatre

Photo Courtesy: TLC / YouTube

Time is running out to purchase tickets for “An Evening with Pete Rose” at Evansville’s Victory Theatre.

Fox Sports 106.7 FM is helping sponsor an event that aims to satisfy not only Cinncinnati Reds fans, but baseball fans as a whole.

“This show is about the great game of baseball as well as the life of baseball’s all-time hits king Pete Rose,” co-host and producer JT Stewart said.

“It is a multimedia experience with clips of video and pictures from Pete’s private life and baseball life. Pete tells stories as only Pete Rose can tell.”

Stewart made it a point when talking to 44Sports to say that Rose’s entertainment value does not end with storytelling.

“He’s extremely funny,” Stewart said. “If you are a baseball fan this show will make you laugh and it will make you emotional. It’s a one-of-a-kind show and a one of a kind opportunity for Evansville to see a baseball legend.”

The show ends with a replay of Pete breaking Ty Cobbs record with hit number 4,192.

The event will travel to 18 different cities, starting in the River City.

The show includes opportunities for a meet and greet with autographs, pictures and a chance to hear Rose’s baseball memories.

Rose’s 4,256 hits still rank first on the Major League Baseball all-time list.

Rose was inducted into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame in 2016.

He remains absent from The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, NY after the organization recently upheld a rule that states permanently ineligible players are not eligible for the hall of fame.

Rose agreed to be placed on the permanently ineligible list in 1989 after allegations accused him of betting on the Cincinnati Reds while he was the team’s manager.

Rose admitted to betting on games in 2004 as part of his autobiography “My Prison Without Bars.”

However, Rose stipulated that he never bet against the Reds, instead better on his team to win every time.

Tickets for “An Evening with Pete Rose” are still available and prices range from $37 to $101.

Tickets are available in person at Victory Theatre or at TicketMaster.

Rose will take the stage Saturday, March 31 at 7 p.m.

Comments

comments