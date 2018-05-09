Up Your Mixology Game: Korea Inspired Cocktails

My best friend, Drew, and I went to South Korea last year and took you with us!

What we noticed?

Whiskey, which is what we both drink, was wildly expensive!

As 2 broke YouTubers, we couldn’t afford that.

But we COULD afford Soju.





Soju is a clear, colorless distilled beverage of Korean origin.

It is usually consumed neat, and its alcohol content varies from about 16.8% to 53% alcohol by volume (ABV).

SO, when we got back, Drew was inspired to create cocktails that were inspired by Korea and Soju based.

Press play on the video to learn how to build the Kimchee Bloody Mary, the Milky Joe, and The Passport.

You can purchase Soju and Kimchee at most Asian markets, and Gangnam Korean BBQ sells Kimchee as well.

Now you can make your own Korea inspired cocktails, and wow your friends with your mad mixology skills!

(Or just visit Gangnam and let Drew pour you one.)

And visit Korea with us:

