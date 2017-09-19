Home Indiana Mitch Rider & the Detroit Wheels to Close Out 2017 Lincoln Amphitheatre Performance Series September 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Legendary 1960s rocker Mitch Ryder & the Detroit Wheels will close out the 2017 Lincoln Amphitheatre Performance Series later this month. This event will be held on Saturday, September 30th at the Lincoln Amphitheatre. Doors open at 5 p.m. with regional performer Bobby Clark and his band opening at 6:30 p.m.

Ryder, best known for his classic 1960s run of hits Devil with a Blue Dress On, Jenny Take a Ride, and CC Rider, will take the stage alongside the Detroit Wheels at 7:30 p.m.

General admission tickets are $19.95 and VIP tickets are $27.95. Senior citizens along with veteran tickets will be $16.95. To buy tickets, visit Lincoln Amphitheatre, or call 812-937-2329.

There’s a two dollar discount, if you use code “LINCOLN17” online.

