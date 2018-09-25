Home Indiana Mitch Daniels Named Ogletree Deakins Business Leader of the Year September 25th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Indiana Chamber has named Purdue President Mitch Daniels the 2018 Ogletree Deakins Business Leader of the Year.

Daniels is described by the school as a calculated risktaker that redefines what a modern institution of higher education can look like.

“Places like [Purdue] are centers of innovation; they are doing great new research, adding to knowledge, exploring new ideas – that’s what the best of our universities do. But in terms of how they behave themselves, they are the most reactionary places I’ve seen. That’s ironic and it’s really not suited to the world that we are in,” says Daniels.

Previously, the Indiana Chamber named Daniels its Government Leader of the Year in 2006, during his first term as Governor.

Daniels will be honored during the organization’s 29th Annual Awards Dinner, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, on November 13 at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis.

Three additional honorees will be recognized at the Indiana Chamber’s mid-November event: Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush (Government Leader of the Year); Jim Hallett of KAR Auction Services (Dynamic Leader of the Year); and the City of Jasper (Republic Airways and Lift Academy Community of the Year).

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Comments

comments