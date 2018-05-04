Mistrial Declared In Warrick County Murder Case

UPDATE: Judge Greg Ganger had declared a mistrial in the Isaiah Hagan murder trial in Warrick Circuit Court. The court has set May 15th as the date to set a new trial date.

Testimony in the Isaiah Hagan murder trial has come to a halt.

The proceedings were interrupted after Hagan’s attorney got word that a juror may have made a comment about Hagan to other jurors. The juror was brought in for questioning. Attorney Mark Phillips asked the juror if he used the word, “Creepy,” when walking past Hagan. The juror said he used the word, “Weird.”

Following that Phillips asked for a mistrial.

The judge is hearing arguments on that request.

The events come on day three of the trail. Hagan is accused of the murder of Halee Rathgeber whose body was found at the Alcoa Soccer Fields in April of 2017.

