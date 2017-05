Wichita State is out, and Valparaiso is in the Missouri Valley Conference. According to a statement by the MVC, Valpo will be the second Indiana team to join the conference alongside University of Evansville:

The Missouri Valley Conference Presidents Council has unanimously voted to extend a membership invitation to Valparaiso University, effective July 1, 2017. There will be no further comment, pending the negotiation of terms.

