Mississippi Man Charged with Stalking Evansville Women

A man from Columbus, Mississippi has been charged with five counts of interstate stalking young women in the Evansville area for over four years.

43 year old Orlando L. Webber is alleged to have used the name “Lando” to stalk as many as 30 high school aged women through various forms of social media. Each time an alleged victim would block the stalking messages, Webber would use a different account name to continue talking.

The first alleged victim contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Cyber Tip Line in April, 2016 to report that she and several other Evansville high school girls were being harassed via twitter. The messages they were receiving were nude images of an adult male asking for sexual favors.

Federal law enforcement officials were able to locate Webber who lived with his mother in Columbus, Mississippi by using subpoenaed subscriber records.

